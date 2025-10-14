US President Donald Trump has said that the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, took out "a couple of" gangs, without identifying which groups, even as Israel is known to have propped up armed gangs who have been implicated in looting essential aid and the recent killing of a prominent journalist.

"They did take out a couple of gangs that were very bad, very, very bad gangs. And they did take them out, and they killed a number of gang members, and that didn't bother me much, to be honest with you. That's okay," Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday, alongside Argentinian President Javier Milei.

"It's a couple of very bad gangs."

His remarks came a day after Hamas and Israel carried out a captive-prisoner swap that saw hundreds of Palestinian abductees released from Israel's notorious Ofer military prison and other prison facilities in the Negev Desert.

All 20 living Israeli captives were also released.

On Monday, forces of Hamas killed 32 members of "a gang" in Gaza City in a security campaign launched after a ceasefire came into effect on Friday, while six of its personnel were also killed in the combat, a Palestinian security source told Reuters.

The official said the security operation in Gaza City had targeted members of a "dangerous gang affiliated with a family in Gaza City". The operation had led to the arrest of 24 people and 30 others being wounded, the official said.

Israel-backed gangs kill Palestinian journalist

That operation came two days after Saleh Aljafarawi, a well-known Palestinian journalist, was killed in Gaza City, reportedly by pro-Israel gangs.