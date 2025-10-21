Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy heads to prison on Tuesday to serve time for a criminal conspiracy to finance his 2007 election campaign with funds from Libya.

The first ex-leader of modern France to be imprisoned, Sarkozy contests both the conviction and a judge’s unusual decision to incarcerate him pending appeal.

His journey from the presidential Elysee Palace to the notorious La Sante prison in Paris has captivated France.

One of Sarkozy’s sons, Louis, called for a rally on Tuesday morning in support of his father in the high-end Paris neighbourhood where Sarkozy lives with his wife, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy.

The supermodel-turned-singer has shared photos of Sarkozy’s children and songs in his honour on her social media feeds since his conviction.

Embattled centrist President Emmanuel Macron hosted the conservative Sarkozy at the presidential palace last week.

“I have always been very clear in my public statements about the independence of the judiciary in my role, but it was normal on a human level to receive one of my predecessors in this context,” Macron said on Monday.