Over the past few months, the Trump administration has been probing the limits of rapprochement with Moscow, hoping to isolate China by exploiting historical frictions between Russia and its eastern neighbour.

The logic is borrowed from the Cold War playbook, when Washington drew Beijing away from the Soviet orbit. However, this will prove difficult to accomplish despite the optimism.

China and Russia are engaged in “no limits” strategic partnership , an unprecedented development, which sets it apart from the more cautious and limited relations that Moscow and Beijing enjoyed in the 1990s and 2000s.

The “no limits” strategic relationship covers all aspects of bilateral relations, especially in trade, military, and political relations, without any third-party influence. It serves as a foundation for their pursuit of a multipolar world order.

This means that today, Russia and China share few illusions about their differences, yet find comfort in pragmatic cooperation, and their shared distrust of the West.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have nosedived since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula.

After the full-scale war in Ukraine began in February 2022, US-Russia ties reached a new low, evidenced by the massive sanctions Washington imposed on Russia, the strengthening of NATO through the addition of Finland and Sweden, and the reinvigoration of allied ties between the US and European countries.

Thus, the potential for direct talks between Washington and Moscow seemed minimal, especially as they would have sidelined the Europeans and endangered the transatlantic alliance.

Yet, the past few months have shown that Washington is very much interested in rapprochement with Moscow, even at the expense of its allies. The driving force behind this attempt is the United States’ long-time geopolitical objective of shifting attention away from the European and Middle Eastern theatres to the Indo-Pacific region.

The goal is to compete with China. Washington fears it might be overtaken militarily, both on land and at sea.

Competing with and containing China, however, would not be possible with a completely estranged Russia. Parts of the US political establishment have long harboured the idea of normalising relations with Russia in order to corner China.

There is some logic to this. Russia and China are far from genuine allies and have historically experienced tense relations, whether in the 19th century or during the Cold War, which culminated in a brief war in 1969 along their joint border.

Advocacy for balanced approach

Bilateral relations between China and Russia are quite complicated in Central Asia too. There, China has outpaced Russia as a major trade partner and investor to the five regional countries.

Moreover, in recent years, China has made significant inroads into the security realm —the scope of military exercises and sales of Chinese-produced arms to Central Asian states has expanded.

Russia is also cautious about China’s ambitions in the South Caucasus, where Beijing signed strategic partnership agreements with Georgia and Azerbaijan in 2023 and 2024 respectively, and further upgraded the one with Baku in April this year. Beijing has also promoted new trade routes (for instance, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway ) through Central Asia and South Caucasus which bypass the Russian territory.

Moreover, a broader perspective might suggest that the United States could limit Russia’s engagement with China. Since 2022, Russia’s foreign policy has leaned heavily toward Asia. Prior to the war in Ukraine, Russian policymakers were able to balance their ties between the West and Asia.