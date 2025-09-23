US
1 min read
US man arrested for aiming laser at Marine One helicopter with Trump aboard
Jacob Samuel Winkler, 33, faces a felony carrying up to five years for aiming a laser at an aircraft, risking pilot disorientation and nearby aircraft.
US man arrested for aiming laser at Marine One helicopter with Trump aboard
After being handcuffed, Winkler allegedly said he "should apologise to Donald Trump". / Photo: AP / AP
September 23, 2025

A man was arrested on federal charges for allegedly aiming a laser pointer at Marine One helicopter as it departed the White House with US President Donald Trump on board, the Secret Service said.

Jacob Samuel Winkler, 33, from Washington, DC, was charged with aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft, a felony carrying up to five years in prison.

The incident occurred Saturday evening when Secret Service officer Diego Santiago spotted a shirtless man behaving loudly and talking to himself on Constitution Avenue near the Ellipse, according to court filings on Monday.

As Marine One passed overhead, Winkler allegedly aimed the laser pointer at the helicopter, posing a risk of an airborne collision, the Secret Service officer wrote.

RECOMMENDED

After being handcuffed, Winkler allegedly said he "should apologise to Donald Trump" and told investigators he regularly points the laser at objects like stop signs, unaware it was illegal to aim it at Marine One. Officers also found a small knife in his possession.

The court filing did not indicate whether anyone on Marine One saw the laser, but the officer said Winkler’s actions could have temporarily blinded or disoriented a pilot, endangering the helicopter and nearby aircraft.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk