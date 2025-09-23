A man was arrested on federal charges for allegedly aiming a laser pointer at Marine One helicopter as it departed the White House with US President Donald Trump on board, the Secret Service said.

Jacob Samuel Winkler, 33, from Washington, DC, was charged with aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft, a felony carrying up to five years in prison.

The incident occurred Saturday evening when Secret Service officer Diego Santiago spotted a shirtless man behaving loudly and talking to himself on Constitution Avenue near the Ellipse, according to court filings on Monday.

As Marine One passed overhead, Winkler allegedly aimed the laser pointer at the helicopter, posing a risk of an airborne collision, the Secret Service officer wrote.