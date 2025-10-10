WAR ON GAZA
Israel officially announces ceasefire agreement has come into effect
Starting at 0900GMT, 'army forces took up positions on the new operational deployment lines,’ says the Israeli army.
The Israeli army began its first phase of gradual troop withdrawal from Gaza on Friday, October 10, 2025. / AP
October 10, 2025

Israel announced on Friday that the ceasefire agreement came into effect at noon (0900GMT) on October 10, 2025.

“The ceasefire agreement came into effect at 12.00 pm Israel time. Starting at 12.00, army forces took up positions on the new operational deployment lines based on the ceasefire agreement and the return of the abductees,” the Israeli army said in a written statement sent to Anadolu Agency.

The army forces are deployed in the southern command area and "will continue to work to remove any immediate threat,” the statement continued, without providing further details.

An Anadolu correspondent close to the scene reported that as the ceasefire began, thousands of displaced Palestinians started returning from the southern Gaza Strip to Gaza City via Al-Rashid Street, as the Israeli army said Palestinians are allowed to move via the Al-Rashid and Salah al-Din roads.

The Israeli army began its first phase of gradual troop withdrawal from Gaza on Friday and will complete its withdrawal to the locations specified in US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war on Gaza within 24 hours, according to Israeli media.

According to the Israeli Army Radio, the gradual withdrawal from Gaza, in accordance with Trump's plan, will be completed by Friday afternoon.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
