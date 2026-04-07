Several US lawmakers demanded the invocation of the 25th Amendment on Tuesday to remove US President Donald Trump from office, as he threatens the destruction of Iran.

“A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” the president posted on his social media platform Truth Social.

The statement prompted New Mexico Rep. Melanie Stansbury to argue that Trump is "threatening mass killings and war crimes," asserting that the actions are exactly why the amendment and impeachment were created.

Rep. Johnny Olszewski said the Cabinet must invoke the amendment “if there’s any indication President Trump will follow through on this threat.”

Congressman Robert Garcia said Trump “lost his mind” and is “out of control,” urging the Cabinet to be “loyal to the constitution” and invoke the amendment.

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California congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove said she was "sick to my stomach," labelling the rhetoric "pure evil" and urging Republicans to intervene.

Similarly, Rep. Ro Khanna said threatening war crimes constitutes a "blatant violation" of the Geneva Conventions and the US Constitution.