In the last three years, Israel has attacked not only Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank but also several sovereign Middle Eastern states – from Lebanon to Syria, Yemen and lately Iran – reinforcing its image as a trouble-maker in the volatile region.

While Türkiye, a NATO member, has long pursued peaceful resolutions to end different conflicts from Ukraine to Gaza and Iran, Israel has tried every dirty trick to negate Ankara’s peaceful efforts.

“Israel’s hostile attitude against Türkiye has particularly increased in the last two years, sending belligerent messages towards Ankara with a military tone,” says Gokhan Batu, an Ankara-based political analyst on Israeli and Middle Eastern politics, referring to escalating tensions in the turbulent region since October 7, 2023.

Türkiye has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel since Tel Aviv launched its genocidal war in Gaza, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and turned the Palestinian enclave into a pile of rubble.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced increasing scrutiny around the world, with a global court even issuing an arrest warrant for him.

He is also facing increasing criticism at home , with political leaders, military officials and the public venting their anger for using wars as a tool for political survival.

Batu says that Israel’s growing antagonism towards Türkiye must be seen in the context of recent geopolitical churnings.

“This behaviour (of Israel) could be better understood in the context of Türkiye's rising capacity in the Middle East and its emergence as the only actor capable of balancing Israel in the region,” Batu tells TRT World.

Türkiye’s developing defence industry with a proven record – from highly-developed drones to increasing naval capabilities which have been adapted by other states like Italy – makes the hardliner Netanyahu government nervous, according to Batu.

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Türkiye will host a critical NATO summit this summer, when the Western alliance will have a chance to scrutinise rising geopolitical tensions amid conflicts ranging from Eastern Europe to the Middle East.

Türkiye, the second-largest army in NATO, and the UK recently signed a defence deal, which was another piece of evidence of Ankara’s security appeal to its Western allies.

Why NATO matters

Israel is not happy about Türkiye’s NATO membership, which deters Tel Aviv from actively opposing Ankara’s increasing presence across different areas, from Libya to Somalia and Syria, says Ali Burak Daricili, an academic in the international relations department at Bursa Technical University.

Despite Israel’s current irrational “radical theocratic” leadership’s aggressive acts, Türkiye will continue to stay as a rational political actor, responding to the Netanyahu government’s provocations in different regions in “a rational manner”, Daricili tells TRT World.

While Türkiye tries to keep Somalia’s territorial integrity intact by mediating between Somalia and Ethiopia to help address differences between the two East African states, Israel aims to destabilise the region by recognising the breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent state.

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Like East Africa, Türkiye has also worked hard to both prevent and de-escalate the war in Iran.

Also in Syria, while Israel continued to bomb different areas supporting various ethnic and religious groups like the Druzes against the new leadership in Damascus, Türkiye helped the country’s transformation into a stable nation-state with a strong central government.

“It’s clear that Türkiye’s NATO membership represents a big obstacle to Netanyahu’s radical leadership,” says Batu. Despite Israel’s propaganda efforts against Türkiye, the Zionist state can not have any say on Ankara’s membership in the Western alliance, he adds. “It is a futile effort.”