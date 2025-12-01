WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Hamas says four Israeli spies killed in northern Gaza
Spies attempted to kidnap a Hamas member in Gaza, claims the Qassam Brigades.
Hamas says four Israeli spies killed in northern Gaza
Hamas says 4 Israeli spies killed in northern Gaza / AA
December 1, 2025

Hamas said on Monday that four people spying for Israel were killed in northern Gaza.

“Four spies who were operating for the enemy Israel and attempted to kidnap a Hamas member were eliminated in Gaza,” the group’s military wing, Qassam Brigades, said in a statement on the official Telegram channel.

Their weapons were confiscated, Qassam added, without further detailing their identities.

RECOMMENDED

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the report.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured more than 170,900 people in a two-year war that has left much of the enclave in ruins.

RelatedTRT World - Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza despite truce, targeting Rafah area
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair