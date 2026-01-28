Germany expressed support for the Syrian government's goal of exercising authority over security forces throughout the country.
Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told lawmakers during a parliamentary debate on Wednesday that Germany seeks a secure and stable Syria and aims to strengthen cooperation with Damascus.
"The central government rightly insists that it - and not others - exercise the monopoly of force in all parts of Syria. And a fundamental agreement on this must also be possible in northeastern Syria," he said.
Wadephul dismissed criticism from opposition lawmakers who accused his government of failing to pressure Damascus to halt military operations against the terrorist YPG group, which has violated earlier ceasefire agreements.
The minister emphasised that Germany's international partners - including the US, the UK, and France - also support Syria's political process and the integration of northeastern Syria into a unitary, sovereign state.
"It's clear that this must happen peacefully, that it's a process involving the gradual integration of the SDF (YPG) forces into the Syrian army. We are working towards this, and ultimately, it will have to happen," he said.
Wadephul also noted that Germany and its Western partners have announced their support for the 15-day ceasefire extension between the Syrian government and the YPG, and await the implementation of the agreements reached by the parties.
YPG is the Syrian branch of the terrorist group PKK.