Germany expressed support for the Syrian government's goal of exercising authority over security forces throughout the country.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told lawmakers during a parliamentary debate on Wednesday that Germany seeks a secure and stable Syria and aims to strengthen cooperation with Damascus.

"The central government rightly insists that it - and not others - exercise the monopoly of force in all parts of Syria. And a fundamental agreement on this must also be possible in northeastern Syria," he said.

Wadephul dismissed criticism from opposition lawmakers who accused his government of failing to pressure Damascus to halt military operations against the terrorist YPG group, which has violated earlier ceasefire agreements.

The minister emphasised that Germany's international partners - including the US, the UK, and France - also support Syria's political process and the integration of northeastern Syria into a unitary, sovereign state.