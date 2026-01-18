Greenland on Sunday welcomed a show of solidarity from European nations after US President Donald Trump threatened sweeping tariffs against allies who oppose his bid to acquire the Danish-ruled Arctic island.
France, Germany, Britain and several other European countries have sent small military contingents to Greenland at Denmark’s request.
This move prompted Trump to warn of tariffs of up to 25 percent on goods from eight European allies unless the United States is allowed to buy the territory.
Trump has argued that Greenland is vital to US security because of its strategic Arctic location and mineral wealth, and has not ruled out the use of force — remarks that have alarmed European capitals.
European leaders on Saturday warned of a “dangerous downward spiral” and pledged to maintain their backing for Danish sovereignty over Greenland.
Ambassadors from all 27 European Union member states were due to meet on Sunday to coordinate a response to the tariff threat.
“We live in extraordinary times that call not only for decency but for great courage,” said Naaja Nathanielsen, Greenland’s minister for business, energy and minerals, thanking European governments for standing firm.
Tariffs seen as pressure on Europe, not Greenland
Greenland’s own companies are unlikely to suffer major direct damage from the proposed US tariffs, according to Christian Keldsen, head of the Greenland Business Association, who said the measures appeared aimed at pressuring European NATO allies rather than the island itself.
“The goal does not seem to be Greenland, but to put pressure on our allied European NATO countries,” Keldsen wrote on LinkedIn.
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Denmark and Greenland on Saturday, calling on Trump to respect Greenland’s right to determine its own future.
Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said he would travel to Oslo, London, and Stockholm in the coming days to discuss strengthening coordination, presence, and deterrence in the Arctic among NATO allies.
“What our countries share is the agreement that NATO’s role in the Arctic must be strengthened,” Rasmussen said.
NATO unity tested as EU weighs Ttade countermeasures
European leaders struck a defiant tone. Sweden’s prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, said Europe would not yield to pressure, while Finland’s president, Alexander Stubb, warned that tariffs would damage the transatlantic relationship.
Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said threats had “no place among allies,” stressing that Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.
Activating “bazooka”
France said President Emmanuel Macron would push the EU to consider activating its powerful, never-before-used “anti-coercion instrument” — a trade tool dubbed the bloc’s “bazooka” — if Washington follows through on the tariffs.
Italy’s prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, a close Trump ally, called the tariff threat a “mistake” but sought to downplay the confrontation, suggesting miscommunication between Europe and the United States over the Arctic. She said NATO should take the lead in addressing security concerns in the region.
Ireland’s foreign minister, Helen McEntee, described the threatened tariffs as “completely unacceptable,” reiterating that Greenland’s future must be decided by Denmark and the Greenlandic people in line with international law.