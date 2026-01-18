Greenland on Sunday welcomed a show of solidarity from European nations after US President Donald Trump threatened sweeping tariffs against allies who oppose his bid to acquire the Danish-ruled Arctic island.

France, Germany, Britain and several other European countries have sent small military contingents to Greenland at Denmark’s request.

This move prompted Trump to warn of tariffs of up to 25 percent on goods from eight European allies unless the United States is allowed to buy the territory.

Trump has argued that Greenland is vital to US security because of its strategic Arctic location and mineral wealth, and has not ruled out the use of force — remarks that have alarmed European capitals.

European leaders on Saturday warned of a “dangerous downward spiral” and pledged to maintain their backing for Danish sovereignty over Greenland.

Ambassadors from all 27 European Union member states were due to meet on Sunday to coordinate a response to the tariff threat.

“We live in extraordinary times that call not only for decency but for great courage,” said Naaja Nathanielsen, Greenland’s minister for business, energy and minerals, thanking European governments for standing firm.

Related TRT World - 'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump

Tariffs seen as pressure on Europe, not Greenland

Greenland’s own companies are unlikely to suffer major direct damage from the proposed US tariffs, according to Christian Keldsen, head of the Greenland Business Association, who said the measures appeared aimed at pressuring European NATO allies rather than the island itself.

“The goal does not seem to be Greenland, but to put pressure on our allied European NATO countries,” Keldsen wrote on LinkedIn.