EUROPE
3 min read
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
European allies rally behind Denmark and Greenland after US President Donald Trump links trade penalties to demands for the acquisition of the Arctic island, escalating tensions within NATO.
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
Illustration shows 3D-printed miniature model of US President Donald Trump, EU, Greenland flags / Reuters
January 18, 2026

Greenland on Sunday welcomed a show of solidarity from European nations after US President Donald Trump threatened sweeping tariffs against allies who oppose his bid to acquire the Danish-ruled Arctic island.

France, Germany, Britain and several other European countries have sent small military contingents to Greenland at Denmark’s request.

This move prompted Trump to warn of tariffs of up to 25 percent on goods from eight European allies unless the United States is allowed to buy the territory.

Trump has argued that Greenland is vital to US security because of its strategic Arctic location and mineral wealth, and has not ruled out the use of force — remarks that have alarmed European capitals.

European leaders on Saturday warned of a “dangerous downward spiral” and pledged to maintain their backing for Danish sovereignty over Greenland.

Ambassadors from all 27 European Union member states were due to meet on Sunday to coordinate a response to the tariff threat.

“We live in extraordinary times that call not only for decency but for great courage,” said Naaja Nathanielsen, Greenland’s minister for business, energy and minerals, thanking European governments for standing firm.

RelatedTRT World - 'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump

Tariffs seen as pressure on Europe, not Greenland

Greenland’s own companies are unlikely to suffer major direct damage from the proposed US tariffs, according to Christian Keldsen, head of the Greenland Business Association, who said the measures appeared aimed at pressuring European NATO allies rather than the island itself.

“The goal does not seem to be Greenland, but to put pressure on our allied European NATO countries,” Keldsen wrote on LinkedIn.

RECOMMENDED

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Denmark and Greenland on Saturday, calling on Trump to respect Greenland’s right to determine its own future.

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said he would travel to Oslo, London, and Stockholm in the coming days to discuss strengthening coordination, presence, and deterrence in the Arctic among NATO allies.

“What our countries share is the agreement that NATO’s role in the Arctic must be strengthened,” Rasmussen said.

NATO unity tested as EU weighs Ttade countermeasures

European leaders struck a defiant tone. Sweden’s prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, said Europe would not yield to pressure, while Finland’s president, Alexander Stubb, warned that tariffs would damage the transatlantic relationship.

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said threats had “no place among allies,” stressing that Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Activating “bazooka”

France said President Emmanuel Macron would push the EU to consider activating its powerful, never-before-used “anti-coercion instrument” — a trade tool dubbed the bloc’s “bazooka” — if Washington follows through on the tariffs.

Italy’s prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, a close Trump ally, called the tariff threat a “mistake” but sought to downplay the confrontation, suggesting miscommunication between Europe and the United States over the Arctic. She said NATO should take the lead in addressing security concerns in the region.

Ireland’s foreign minister, Helen McEntee, described the threatened tariffs as “completely unacceptable,” reiterating that Greenland’s future must be decided by Denmark and the Greenlandic people in line with international law.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Did Seoul send drones into North Korea? Police raid spy agency
Robot dogs to assist Mexican police during 2026 World Cup
Israeli breach of Lebanon ceasefire kills child and three others
UK and Germany slam Israeli plan to expand occupied West Bank control
Armenia and US reach civil nuclear deal as Vance visits South Caucasus
UN sounds alarm over $4.6B US dues as cash shortfall threat rises
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
UK Cabinet backs PM Starmer amid resignation calls over Epstein scandal
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
Cuba runs out of jet fuel as Mexico and Russia slam US oil blockade on Caribbean nation
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk
'Very disappointing' — Epstein accomplice Maxwell refuses to answer questions from US House panel