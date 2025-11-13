There is no genocide in northern Nigeria, the African Union Commission chairperson said on Wednesday, rejecting accusations by US President Donald Trump that "very large numbers" of Christians were being killed in Africa's most populous country.

"What's going on in northern part of Nigeria has nothing to do with the kind of atrocities we see in Sudan or in some part of eastern DRC," Mahmoud Ali Youssouf told reporters at the United Nations in New York, referring to Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"Think twice before... making such statements," he said. "The first victims of Boko Haram are Muslims, not Christians."

The armed radical group Boko Haram has also terrorised northeast Nigeria, an insurgency that has killed tens of thousands of people over the past 15 years.

Human rights experts have said most Boko Haram victims have been Muslims.

'Guns-a-blazing'