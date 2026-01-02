Israeli forces have raided the Yarmouk Basin in Syria’s southern Daraa province, in a further violation of the country’s sovereignty. Separately, Israeli military carried a series of air strikes on three areas in southern Lebanon, yet again breaching the agreed truce.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said on Friday the Israeli military, including four military vehicles and about 20 troops, advanced towards the Jamlah company site in the Yarmouk Basin in western Daraa.

The troops reportedly deployed around the area before withdrawing a short time later.

The reported raid followed another Israeli incursion a day earlier in southern Syria.

On Thursday, an Israeli force comprising two pickup trucks moved from the Adnaniyah area towards the village of Umm al-Azam, before continuing to the village of Ruwaihina in the northern Quneitra countryside and later withdrawing.

Israeli military has repeatedly entered Syrian territory and carried out air strikes, killing civilians and destroying Syrian military sites, vehicles, weapons and ammunition.

Continued violations in Lebanon

Also on Friday, Israeli warplanes carried out a series of air strikes on three areas in southern Lebanon, despite a ceasefire agreement that has been in place since November 2024 but repeatedly breached by Israel.

Lebanon’s state news agency NNA said the Israeli strikes targeted the heights of Jabal al-Rihan in the Jezzine district.