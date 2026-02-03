Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed two new deputy governors to the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye, according to the Official Gazette.

The decision names Fatma Ozkul and Gazi Ishak Kara as deputy governors of the central bank.

According to the Official Gazette, Ozkul was previously a member of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee.

Kara has also been appointed as a deputy governor under the same decision.