US House overwhelmingly passes bill demanding release of more Epstein files
The lower chamber of Congress voted 427-1 on the Epstein Files Transparency Act and it will now be sent to the Senate.
Protesters hold signs during a news conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, outside the US Capitol in Washington. / AP
November 18, 2025

The US House of Representatives has passed legislation to compel the Justice Department to release more files on the investigation of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The lower chamber of Congress voted 427-1 on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. It will now be sent to the Senate.

This came after a discharge petition to compel a vote in the House on the Epstein files' release.

The petition reached the required 218 signatures after Rep. Adelita Grijalva signed it last week.

Political motivation

Earlier on Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson criticised Democrats for what he described as a politically motivated push to force congressional action to release the records related to Epstein.

"Democrats are trying to use the Epstein matter as a political weapon to distract from their own party's failures, and in a desperate attempt, they're trying to somehow tie President (Donald) Trump to the scandal. President Trump has nothing to do with it. He has said himself he has nothing to hide," Johnson said.

Democrats have repeatedly countered that the issue should be nonpartisan and that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle should stand firm against sexual predators. They point to how, before his second term, Trump-aligned Republicans, and sometimes even Trump himself, said the files should and would be released.

Before the vote, a group of Epstein accusers gathered on Tuesday on Capitol Hill to urge lawmakers to advance legislation compelling the Trump administration to make all government records tied to Epstein public.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial. He had previously pleaded guilty and was convicted in 2008 of procuring a minor for prostitution.

His survivors have demanded accountability and legal support to face their abusers and achieve justice.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
