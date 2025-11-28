WORLD
UN chief condemns Guinea-Bissau coup as ‘unacceptable violation of democratic principles’
Sandwiched between Guinea and Senegal, Guinea-Bissau has experienced four coups since its independence from Portugal in 1974.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference. / AP
November 28, 2025

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" after Guinea-Bissau's military this week seized power and ousted the West African country's president, his spokesman said on Thursday, calling for an "immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order."

"He stresses that any disregard of the will of the people who peacefully cast their vote during the 23 November general elections constitutes an unacceptable violation of democratic principles," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Guinea-Bissau's military deposed Umaro Sissoco Embalo and closed the country's land, sea, and air borders, claiming it uncovered a plot to "destabilise" the nation.

A group of military officers identifying themselves as the "High Military Command for the Restoration of National Security and Public Order" announced they "assumed full powers of the state" in a statement broadcast on state television.

The military suspended all media activities, halted the ongoing electoral process, closed all borders, and imposed a nine-hour curfew starting at 9 pm local time (2100GMT).

The coup came as both Fernando Dias, an independent candidate, and incumbent President Embalo’s camp claimed victory on Monday in the presidential election held over the weekend, as the country awaited the results.

Later, the military appointed a general as the country's new leader.

Sandwiched between Guinea and Senegal, Guinea-Bissau has experienced four coups since independence from Portugal in 1974, as well as multiple attempted coups. Its election results are often contested.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
