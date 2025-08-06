WORLD
China warns nationals to avoid Ukraine war after Zelenskyy claims foreigners fighting for Russia
China reaffirmed its neutrality in the Ukraine conflict and dismissed suggestions of its nationals participating in the war.
China calls for citizens to not engage in Ukrainian war / Reuters
August 6, 2025

China urged its citizens to stay away from war in Ukraine, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that foreign “mercenaries” had joined the war.

“On the Ukraine crisis, China’s position is consistent and clear. We have been committed to promoting talks for peace and the end of fighting,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said in a statement.

Guo said China has “issued multiple security alerts to ask Chinese nationals to stay away from areas of armed conflict, avoid any form of involvement in armed conflict, and in particular avoid participation in any party’s military operations.”

Zelenskyy on Monday claimed that his forces in northeastern Ukraine were fighting foreign "mercenaries” from various countries, including Pakistan and China.

"Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond," he said on X.

He visited Ukrainian troops on the Vovchansk front in northeastern Ukraine.

Pakistan rejected Zelenskyy's “baseless and unfounded” claims.

However, Islamabad said that it will take up these claims with the Ukrainian authorities and seek clarification on the issue.

SOURCE:REUTERS
