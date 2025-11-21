President Donald Trump has said he will soon speak with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, amid speculation that the US could launch an attack on the Latin American nation and new US warning to civilian airlines over flying over Venezuela.

"I will speak with him in a not too distant future," Trump said in an interview with Fox Radio on Friday.

Trump declined to say what he would be discussing with the Venezuelan president, saying: "I just don't do that."

"I can't tell you what I'm going to tell him, but I have something very specific to say," he said, reiterating a laundry list of alleged grievances he has with Maduro, including accusations of drug trafficking.

Maduro warned on Monday that any American military intervention in his country would be Trump's "political end," saying the circles around Trump are "provoking" an armed action that, according to him, would lead the US president "to a cliff."

He said there was "an effort by powerful sectors in the US to destroy Trump" using Venezuela.

"They want President Trump to make the most serious mistake of his entire life and set himself militarily against Venezuela, which would be the political end of his leadership and name, and he is being pressured and provoked," Maduro said.

The president also said Venezuela is ready for "face-to-face" dialogue with Washington, reiterating that diplomacy and the search for "communal points" continue to be the "invariable" position of his government.