Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz claimed on Tuesday that Iran’s top security official Ali Larijani was killed in an air strike.

In a statement released by his office, Katz alleged that Larijani and the Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani were “eliminated” in overnight strikes.

"I have just been updated by the Chief of Staff that Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, and the head of the Basij — Iran's central repression apparatus — (Soleimani), were eliminated last night," Katz claimed in a statement released by his ministry.

Israeli media earlier reported that Larijani, the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, was the target of overnight strikes carried out by Israel.

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There was no immediate response from the Iranian authorities to the claim.