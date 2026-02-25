A Turkish F-16 fighter jet crashed during a mission flight in the western province of Balikesir early Wednesday, martyring Air Pilot Major Ibrahim Bolat, officials said.
The aircraft, assigned to the 9th Main Jet Base Command, took off from Balikesir before losing contact shortly after midnight. According to Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry, radio communication and radar tracking were cut at 00:56 local time.
Search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the area. Authorities later confirmed that the jet had crashed near Naifli village in the Karesi district, close to the Izmir-Istanbul motorway.
Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu said one pilot was martyred in the crash. “May God have mercy on our martyr and grant patience to his family. Our nation’s condolences,” he said in a statement.
The crash site, located in a rural area, prompted the temporary closure of the motorway in both directions as emergency teams, including firefighters and ambulances, were deployed.
‘Heroic comrade-in-arms’
In a follow-up statement, the National Defence Ministry identified the martyred pilot as Air Pilot Major Ibrahim Bolat. The ministry expressed condolences to his family, the Turkish Armed Forces and the nation, describing him as a “heroic comrade-in-arms.”
“The cause of the crash will be determined following the examination by the accident investigation board,” the ministry said.
Justice Minister Akin Gurlek also confirmed that a judicial investigation has been launched. The Balikesir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office assigned the chief prosecutor, a deputy chief prosecutor and two prosecutors to the scene to oversee the inquiry.
The F-16 was conducting a routine mission flight at the time of the accident, officials said. No information has been released regarding potential technical failure or external factors pending the outcome of the investigation.
Türkiye’s F-16 fleet forms a core component of its air force capabilities, regularly conducting training and operational missions from multiple bases across the country.
Authorities have pledged a thorough technical and judicial review to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.