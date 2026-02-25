A Turkish F-16 fighter jet crashed during a mission flight in the western province of Balikesir early Wednesday, martyring Air Pilot Major Ibrahim Bolat, officials said.

The aircraft, assigned to the 9th Main Jet Base Command, took off from Balikesir before losing contact shortly after midnight. According to Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry, radio communication and radar tracking were cut at 00:56 local time.

Search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the area. Authorities later confirmed that the jet had crashed near Naifli village in the Karesi district, close to the Izmir-Istanbul motorway.

Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu said one pilot was martyred in the crash. “May God have mercy on our martyr and grant patience to his family. Our nation’s condolences,” he said in a statement.

The crash site, located in a rural area, prompted the temporary closure of the motorway in both directions as emergency teams, including firefighters and ambulances, were deployed.

‘Heroic comrade-in-arms’