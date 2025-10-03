A senior Hamas figure has said that the group will soon deliver its response to US President Donald Trump's proposed Gaza ceasefire plan.
"Hamas is discussing the plan seriously, regardless of the many reservations we have," Mohammed Nazzal told Al Jazeera television in Doha.
He added that the movement was pursuing understandings "away from the pressure of time and threats", noting that internal and external consultations had already begun with Palestinian factions, independent figures, and mediators.
The final response, he said, "will take into account the interests of the Palestinian people and the strategic constants of the Palestinian cause".
Trump's plan
On 29 September, the White House unveiled a detailed proposal that would begin with an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, followed by reconstruction and the reorganisation of the enclave's political and security structures.
The plan envisages Gaza becoming a weapons-free zone under a transitional governance mechanism, overseen directly by Trump through a new international monitoring body.
It also includes the release of all Israeli captives held by Hamas within 72 hours of approval, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.
The document outlines a halt to hostilities, the disarmament of the Palestinian resistance, and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.
The enclave would then be governed by a technocratic authority under international supervision led by the US president.
Trump has said Hamas would be given "three or four days" to respond to his proposal, which he claims could end the nearly two-year-long war in Gaza.
Israel's carnage in Gaza
The Israeli army has pursued a genocide against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, rejecting international demands for a ceasefire.
The victims do not include some 11,000 Palestinians feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes.
Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.
The UN has concluded that Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza.
The United Nations and rights groups have repeatedly warned that the enclave is being rendered uninhabitable, with widespread starvation and disease compounding the humanitarian crisis.
Washington allocates $3.8 billion in annual military funding to its long-standing ally Israel.
Since October 2023, the US has spent more than $22 billion supporting Israel's genocide in Gaza and war in neighbouring countries.
Despite some senior US officials criticising Israel regarding the high civilian death toll in Gaza, Washington has, thus far, resisted calls to place conditions on any arms transfers.
Since 1946, the US has provided over $310 billion in military and economic aid to Israel, adjusted for inflation, according to the American think tank, Council on Foreign Relations.