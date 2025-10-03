A senior Hamas figure has said that the group will soon deliver its response to US President Donald Trump's proposed Gaza ceasefire plan.

"Hamas is discussing the plan seriously, regardless of the many reservations we have," Mohammed Nazzal told Al Jazeera television in Doha.

He added that the movement was pursuing understandings "away from the pressure of time and threats", noting that internal and external consultations had already begun with Palestinian factions, independent figures, and mediators.

The final response, he said, "will take into account the interests of the Palestinian people and the strategic constants of the Palestinian cause".

Trump's plan

On 29 September, the White House unveiled a detailed proposal that would begin with an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, followed by reconstruction and the reorganisation of the enclave's political and security structures.

The plan envisages Gaza becoming a weapons-free zone under a transitional governance mechanism, overseen directly by Trump through a new international monitoring body.

It also includes the release of all Israeli captives held by Hamas within 72 hours of approval, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

The document outlines a halt to hostilities, the disarmament of the Palestinian resistance, and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

The enclave would then be governed by a technocratic authority under international supervision led by the US president.

Trump has said Hamas would be given "three or four days" to respond to his proposal, which he claims could end the nearly two-year-long war in Gaza.

Israel's carnage in Gaza