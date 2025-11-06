The UN Security Council has adopted a draft resolution to remove Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from the Daesh and Al-Qaeda sanctions list.
The US-drafted resolution received 14 votes, with an abstention from China.
US envoy to the UN Mike Waltz welcomed the adoption.
"With the adoption of this text, the Council is sending a strong political signal that recognises Syria is in a new era," he said.
"The delisting of President al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Khattab should help give the Syrian people the greatest chance."
"China's envoy Fu Cong argued that the resolution failed to address the "the legitimate concerns of all parties."
"The sponsor did not fully heed the views of all members and forced the Council to take action even when there were huge differences among Council members in an attempt to serve its own political agenda," said Fu, referring to the US.
"China stands ready to work with the international community to continue to play a constructive role in achieving security, stability, and development in Syria at an early date," he added.
Russia's UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia emphasised that the "resolution reaffirms the Security Council's commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic."
"We expect that these fundamental principles will be adhered to by all members of the international community, including Israel, which continues to play by its own rules and occupy part of Syria's sovereign territory, including the Golan Heights," he said.
Damascus welcomes move
Syria hailed the UN Security Council’s decision to remove President al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Khattab from the sanctions list, calling it further proof of Damascus’s growing diplomatic legitimacy.
In a statement on X, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said: "Once again and not for the last time, Syrian diplomacy reaffirms its active presence and its ability to make steady progress in removing obstacles and paving the way toward a more open and stable Syrian future."
Syria expressed its "appreciation to the US and friendly nations for their support to Syria and its people."