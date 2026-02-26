The FBI has fired at least half a dozen agents linked to a 2022 probe into President Donald Trump retaining documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence, US media reported on Wednesday, drawing anger from the association representing bureau personnel.

The FBI raided Trump's residence in Florida in 2022, when he was out of office, as part of a now-dropped investigation into the mishandling of classified documents after his first White House term.

FBI director Kash Patel ordered the firing of at least six agents over their work on the case, multiple US media outlets reported.

The FBI declined to comment.

Trump allegedly kept classified documents — which included records from the Pentagon and CIA — unsecured at his Mar-a-Lago home and thwarted efforts to retrieve them.

The materials included secret nuclear and defence documents, according to prosecutors.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, dismissed the documents case against Trump in July 2024, ruling that former special counsel Jack Smith was unlawfully appointed.