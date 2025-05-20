Indian authorities have arrested nearly a dozen nationals for allegedly spying for Pakistan following their most serious conflict in decades, local media reported, citing police.

Broadcaster NDTV reported on Monday that authorities arrested nine alleged "spies" in the northern states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Punjab's director general of police, Gaurav Yadav, said Monday that his team had arrested two people "involved in leaking sensitive military information".

Police had received "credible intelligence inputs" that the two men were involved in sharing classified details related to New Delhi's strikes deep into Pakistan's territory on the night of May 6-7.

A preliminary investigation showed they were in "direct contact" with handlers from Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and "had transmitted critical information concerning the Indian Armed Forces," Yadav added.

Pakistan has not commented on the spying allegations.

While the Indian authorities have not shared details about the alleged spying, a police officer in Haryana state told Hindustan Times that the arrests were primarily because of social media activity.

“This is also (a kind of) warfare, in which they (Pakistan) try to push their narrative by recruiting influencers,” Hisar’s police officer Kumar Sawan said.

At least 60 people died in fighting earlier this month triggered by an April 22 attack in India-administered Kashmir that New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing, a charge Pakistan completely refuted.

Travel blogger arrested

In Haryana, police arrested a travel blogger last week on similar charges.

Police say the accused woman travelled to Pakistan at least twice and had been in contact with an official from the country's embassy, local media reported.

Others arrested include a student, a security guard and a businessman.

The India Today news outlet reported 11 such arrests. It said the accused were "lured into the spy network through social media, monetary incentives, false promises, messaging apps and personal visits to Pakistan".