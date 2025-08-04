Athens Mayor Haris Doukas issued a sharp response to the Israeli ambassador on Sunday, asserting that Greece does not need “lessons in democracy from those who kill civilians,” following criticism from Israel’s envoy over alleged anti-Semitic graffiti in the Greek capital.
Speaking after Israeli Ambassador Noam Katz claimed that city officials had failed to act against graffiti that made Israeli visitors feel “uncomfortable,” Doukas defended his administration’s record and drew attention to Israel’s atrocities in Gaza.
“As the city’s municipal authority, we have consistently opposed violence and racism. But we do not accept lectures on democracy from those who kill civilians and children in food lines—those responsible for the deaths of dozens each day in Gaza from bombings, hunger, and thirst,” he said.
Doukas also criticised what he described as selective outrage from the Israeli envoy. “It is appalling that Ambassador Katz chooses to focus solely on graffiti—much of which is being removed—while turning a blind eye to the unprecedented genocide being carried out in Gaza,” he said.
Katz made his remarks in an interview with the Greek daily Kathimerini, where he highlighted the impact of anti-Semitic graffiti on Israeli visitors and accused city authorities of not doing enough to remove it.
The remarks come against the backdrop of Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023. According to Palestinian Health Ministry in the enclave, more than 60,800 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been killed. The blockade has led to acute shortages of food, water, and medicine, with at least 175 people, including 93 children, reported dead from starvation-related causes.
Israel has rejected repeated international calls for a ceasefire. In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. Separately, Israel is also facing a genocide case brought by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
The diplomatic spat in Athens underscores growing international outrage over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and increasing scrutiny of Israel’s conduct in its military offensive.