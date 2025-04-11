WORLD
1 min read
US envoy Witkoff arrives in Russia to meet Putin
This will be the third face-to-face meeting between Putin and Witkoff.
00:00
US envoy Witkoff arrives in Russia to meet Putin
Trump envoy Witkoff travels to Russia to meet Putin / Reuters
April 11, 2025

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in Russia, the RIA state news agency reported on Friday, citing the Kremlin.

Axios earlier reported, citing a source familiar with the trip and FlightRadar data, that Witkoff had travelled to Russia and was expected to meet President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

The visit comes a week after Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund and President Vladimir Putin's special envoy on economic cooperation, met Witkoff and other US officials in Washington.

Russia characterised the last Putin-Witkoff meeting as positive, saying the Russian president listened to the envoy and conveyed key information for Trump through him.

On Thursday, a US delegation arrived at the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul for talks to normalise embassy operations between the two countries.

RECOMMENDED

The Russian delegation was led by Russia's Ambassador to the US, Alexander Darchiev, while the US delegation was led by Deputy Assistant Secretary Sonata Coulter.

Ahead of the meeting, Darchiev announced that some progress had already been made on several issues.

Both Moscow and Washington have complained in recent years about the difficulties of getting credentials for their diplomats, making the operation of their embassies extremely difficult.

Explore
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot