Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday mocked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s offer to help with Iran’s water crisis.

Pezeshkian said on X that Israel has denied Palestinians access to water and food, so cannot be trusted.

“A regime that deprives people of Gaza of water and food says it will bring water to Iran? A MIRAGE, NOTHING MORE,” he said.

Pezeshkian also said during a Cabinet meeting in Tehran that “those with a deceptive appearance are falsely claiming compassion for the people of Iran”.

“First look at the difficult situation of Gaza and (their) defenceless people, especially children who are struggling … because of hunger, lack of access to potable water and medicine, because of a siege by the brutal regime.”