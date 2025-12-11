Türkiye's premier technology and aviation event TEKNOFEST will be held in the country's southern Sanliurfa province next year, the head of the organising foundation said.

The five-day event will start on September 30, 2026, Selcuk Bayraktar, the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation), said at the Take Off Türkiye Startup Summit on Thursday.

The two-day summit, beginning on Wednesday, with TRT as its media sponsor and Anadolu as its global communications partner, was held at the Istanbul Expo Center under the leadership of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation), the Industry and Technology Ministry, and the Investment and Finance Office.

The event has traditionally been held in different Turkish cities in even-numbered years and in Istanbul in odd-numbered years.