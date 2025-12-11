TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Sanliurfa province to host major tech, aviation event TEKNOFEST next year
The five-day event will start on September 30, 2026, Selcuk Bayraktar, the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation says.
TEKNOFEST welcomed around 1.5 million visitors in 2025. / Reuters
December 11, 2025

Türkiye's premier technology and aviation event TEKNOFEST will be held in the country's southern Sanliurfa province next year, the head of the organising foundation said.

The five-day event will start on September 30, 2026, Selcuk Bayraktar, the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation), said at the Take Off Türkiye Startup Summit on Thursday.

The two-day summit, beginning on Wednesday, with TRT as its media sponsor and Anadolu as its global communications partner, was held at the Istanbul Expo Center under the leadership of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation), the Industry and Technology Ministry, and the Investment and Finance Office.

The event has traditionally been held in different Turkish cities in even-numbered years and in Istanbul in odd-numbered years.

It has also been held in two foreign countries: Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) so far.

Blue Homeland, TEKNOFEST's maritime edition, was also held in Istanbul this year.

During the TRNC and Blue Homeland events, TEKNOFEST welcomed around 1.5 million visitors in 2025.

The event in the southern Turkish city of Adana attracted approximately 1.1 million visitors in 2024, with a total attendance of around 11 million to date.

SOURCE:AA
