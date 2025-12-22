Palestinian women detained in Israel’s Damon Prison in Haifa face abuse, including beatings and the forcible removal of their headscarves, the Prisoners’ Media Office has said.

A statement by the office said on Monday that prison guards forced the detained women into the yard, made them sit on the ground, removed their headscarves, and assaulted them.

Dogs and stun grenades were also used against the women, the statement said, calling the abuse a “blatant violation of all humanitarian laws and norms.”

Several detainees were injured as a result of the assaults, which were carried out on four separate occasions in December, the office said.

It held Israel fully responsible for the safety of the women detainees and warned of the risks posed by what it described as a continued pattern of repression.