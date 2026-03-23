A wave of condolences poured in from across the Middle East after a military helicopter crash in Qatar’s territorial waters killed seven people, including personnel from Türkiye, Qatari forces and a leading Turkish defence firm.

Foreign ministries from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan and Syria issued statements expressing sympathy and solidarity with both nations following the incident.

According to the Ministry of National Defence of Türkiye, one member of the Turkish Armed Forces and two technicians from ASELSAN were among those killed.

The helicopter, belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces, was taking part in training under the Qatar-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command when it crashed into the sea late Friday.

Initial findings point to a technical malfunction, though Qatari authorities have launched a full investigation to determine the exact cause.