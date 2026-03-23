TÜRKİYE
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Gulf states rally around Türkiye, Qatar after deadly military helicopter crash
Regional powers express solidarity as a joint training flight ends in tragedy, killing Turkish, Qatari defence personnel amid heightened tensions.
Gulf states rally around Türkiye, Qatar after deadly military helicopter crash
The helicopter of Qatari Armed Forces, was taking part in training under the Qatar-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command when it crashed into the sea. / AA
15 hours ago

A wave of condolences poured in from across the Middle East after a military helicopter crash in Qatar’s territorial waters killed seven people, including personnel from Türkiye, Qatari forces and a leading Turkish defence firm.

Foreign ministries from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan and Syria issued statements expressing sympathy and solidarity with both nations following the incident.

According to the Ministry of National Defence of Türkiye, one member of the Turkish Armed Forces and two technicians from ASELSAN were among those killed.

The helicopter, belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces, was taking part in training under the Qatar-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command when it crashed into the sea late Friday.

Initial findings point to a technical malfunction, though Qatari authorities have launched a full investigation to determine the exact cause.

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Tragedy amid rising tensions

The crash comes at a time of heightened regional instability following US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

While the incident appears accidental, the timing has underscored the fragile security environment across the region, where military coordination and joint operations have intensified.

The outpouring of condolences highlights regional solidarity as Türkiye and Qatar navigate both the loss and the broader security challenges facing the Middle East.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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