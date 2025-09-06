World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus has warned that Sudan is facing a catastrophic hunger crisis, with famine already confirmed in parts of the country.

“Sudan is facing a hunger crisis, with famine conditions confirmed in parts of the country. This year alone, over 770,000 children are expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition,” he wrote on X on Saturday.

He noted that WHO is supporting 142 centres that have treated more than 20,000 severely malnourished children in Sudan this year.

“At the same time, the country is facing a severe cholera outbreak which has spread to all 18 states with more than 105,000 cases and 2,600 deaths,” he added.

“The situation is especially severe in the region of North Darfur, where the city of Al Fasher has been under siege for more than 500 days,” the WHO chief said, calling for the immediate opening of “safe, unimpeded humanitarian access to Al Fasher to meet the mounting health needs and save lives.”

“World’s largest hunger crisis”