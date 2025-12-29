At least 13 people were killed, and 98 were injured after the Interoceanic Train derailed in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca, authorities said.

Thirty-six of the injured were hospitalised on Sunday, and the rest sustained non-serious injuries, said the Secretariat of the Navy.

The secretariat expressed its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

It noted that the institution deployed 360 naval personnel, 20 vehicles, four ground ambulances, three air ambulances and a tactical drone for search and passenger location operations.

“The institution reiterates its commitment to service, working in favour of the safety and well-being of the Mexican population, and will continue to collaborate in a coordinated manner with the competent authorities to clarify the facts,” it said.