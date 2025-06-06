Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday extended greetings to the nation in celebration of the Muslim festival of Eid al Adha, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice.

In a post on X, Erdogan expressed hope that it will be auspicious for "our country, our nation, and the entire humanity."

He also congratulated all Turkish citizens as well as "all our friends" in different parts of the world, including the Gazans and the Palestinians, on the occasion of the Eid.

The holiday commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son at the command of God, before the last-minute divine substitute of a ram.

Muslims sacrifice animals in commemoration of this intervention and share the meat with the poor and their relatives.

Nearly 2M pilgrims continue Hajj ritual on 1st day of Eid al Adha

Nearly two million Muslim pilgrims began the ritual of casting stones at the Jamarat pillars on Friday morning, marking the first day of Eid al Adha and one of the key rituals of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mina, western Saudi Arabia.

After completing the stoning of Jamarat Al-Aqaba, pilgrims continue with the other rites of Eid, including the ritual animal sacrifice marking the beginning of the four-day Eid al Adha festival.