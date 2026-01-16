WORLD
3 min read
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Kremlin has welcomed what it calls a “positive” shift, as some European states quietly explore reopening dialogue with Moscow, including discussions about a possible special envoy, with Italian ex-PM Mario Draghi among the names mentioned.
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
The Greenlandic flag flies at the main staircase at the Danish Parliament, Christiansborg, in Copenhagen, Denmark, January 16 2026 [FILE]. / Reuters
January 16, 2026

As tensions mount between Europe and the United States over Greenland, early signs of a strategic recalibration are emerging across the continent — one that includes tentative European outreach towards Russia even as the war in Ukraine grinds on.

Inside the European Union, senior officials are cautiously debating whether the time may eventually come to reopen diplomatic channels with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a prospect that would have been politically unthinkable just a year ago. 

The discussion has exposed sharp divisions within the bloc, with frontline states warning against any premature or ill-considered engagement with Moscow.

Poland has emerged as one of the strongest voices pushing back against the idea. Speaking in Brussels, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski warned on Friday that if dialogue with Russia is ever resumed, it must be handled strictly through established EU institutions and not via ad hoc envoys or individual national initiatives.

“The EU already has its voice. That is Kaja Kallas,” Sikorski said, referring to the bloc’s foreign policy chief. He cautioned against appointing a “weak interlocutor” who could dilute collective pressure on the Kremlin or allow Moscow to exploit divisions inside Europe.

The debate was triggered after French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni floated the idea of restoring direct communication channels with Moscow, nearly four years after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

With the conflict locked in a costly stalemate, some European officials argue that the EU must at least prepare for eventual diplomacy — even if talks remain distant and politically toxic.

RelatedTRT World - Medvedev jokes Greenland could vote to join Russia if Trump 'doesn’t hurry'

‘The time will come to talk’

RECOMMENDED

Behind closed doors, diplomats have discussed the possibility of naming a special envoy to handle contacts with Moscow, with former Italian prime minister Mario Draghi among the names mentioned in media reports. No formal proposal has yet been tabled.

For Warsaw and other Eastern European capitals, however, the timing could not be worse. Sikorski stressed that any future diplomacy must reinforce, not undermine, existing EU policy. “We cannot fall for Kremlin tricks,” he said. “The time will come to talk. But it is not today.”

Similar scepticism has been voiced elsewhere. The Greek Cypriot Administration, which currently holds the rotating EU Council presidency, warned against “sending the wrong signal” while Russian missiles continue to strike Ukrainian cities. 

The European Commission echoed that sentiment, saying that while diplomacy should never be ruled out, the current conditions make contact with Putin “impossible for now.”

Yet Moscow has taken note of the shifting tone. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that calls by some European leaders to resume dialogue were “positive,” adding that if they reflect a broader strategic rethink in Europe, they mark “a positive evolution” in European positions.

The emerging debate over Russia is unfolding against a far more immediate crisis roiling transatlantic relations: Greenland.

US President Donald Trump’s renewed insistence that Washington “needs Greenland” — and his refusal to rule out the use of military force to annex the semi-autonomous Danish territory — has shocked European allies. 

The issue has taken on new urgency after talks this week in Washington between US, Danish and Greenlandic officials failed to resolve key disagreements. Shortly afterwards, Germany, France, Sweden and Norway announced plans to deploy a joint military mission to Greenland, citing growing security concerns in the Arctic.

RelatedTRT World - French troops to hold drills in Greenland as Trump says Denmark can't protect it from Russia, China
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Macron urges Europe to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms, brace for more clashes with US