As tensions mount between Europe and the United States over Greenland, early signs of a strategic recalibration are emerging across the continent — one that includes tentative European outreach towards Russia even as the war in Ukraine grinds on.

Inside the European Union, senior officials are cautiously debating whether the time may eventually come to reopen diplomatic channels with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a prospect that would have been politically unthinkable just a year ago.

The discussion has exposed sharp divisions within the bloc, with frontline states warning against any premature or ill-considered engagement with Moscow.

Poland has emerged as one of the strongest voices pushing back against the idea. Speaking in Brussels, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski warned on Friday that if dialogue with Russia is ever resumed, it must be handled strictly through established EU institutions and not via ad hoc envoys or individual national initiatives.

“The EU already has its voice. That is Kaja Kallas,” Sikorski said, referring to the bloc’s foreign policy chief. He cautioned against appointing a “weak interlocutor” who could dilute collective pressure on the Kremlin or allow Moscow to exploit divisions inside Europe.

The debate was triggered after French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni floated the idea of restoring direct communication channels with Moscow, nearly four years after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

With the conflict locked in a costly stalemate, some European officials argue that the EU must at least prepare for eventual diplomacy — even if talks remain distant and politically toxic.

‘The time will come to talk’