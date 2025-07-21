At least 19 people have died from starvation over the past 24 hours in besieged Gaza, according to the local health ministry, highlighting the escalating humanitarian catastrophe as relentless Israeli bombardment and deprivation converge to push civilians beyond the brink.

The hunger crisis has reached a dangerous level, with rising deaths from malnutrition and hundreds of thousands at risk of starvation under Israel's tight blockade, which halted aid entry.

Despite growing signs of famine and repeated warnings, the United Nations has yet to declare it officially, especially as Israel has effectively blocked its UN operations and those of affiliated agencies in the territory.

‘Desperate messages of starvation’

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has raised the alarm over severe food shortages, reporting that it is receiving “desperate messages of starvation” from civilians and even from its own staff on the ground.

“We are receiving desperate messages of starvation from #Gaza, including from our colleagues,” the agency said on X.

“Food prices have increased 40 fold,” the agency stressed.

It circulated a receipt showing that 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of sugar now costs $100, with flour, rice, and lentils ranging between $23 and $30 per kilogram -- totaling $183 for just four basic items.

Food stockpiled ‘just outside Gaza’

Despite this escalating crisis, the agency confirmed that “just outside Gaza, stockpiled in warehouses, UNRWA has enough food for the entire population for over three months.”

“The suffering in Gaza is manmade and must be stopped,” the agency noted, calling for the immediate lifting of the siege and the safe and large-scale entry of humanitarian aid.

According to the Government Information Centre in Gaza, 650,000 children (out of the 2.4 million living in Gaza) are at risk of death due to malnutrition and starvation, while about 60,000 pregnant women are at real risk due to lack of food and necessary health care.

‘Silent massacre’ unfolding

The Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave described the crisis as a “silent massacre” unfolding in the blockaded territory and held both Israel and the international community responsible for the worsening humanitarian conditions in the enclave.

The ministry called for the immediate reopening of Gaza’s border crossings to allow the entry of food and medicine.

Israel has sealed all crossings with Gaza since March 2, effectively cutting off access to humanitarian aid and accelerating the spread of famine.

Failing Gaza's children

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell also echoed the dire situation in Gaza, and stressed that "children are not political actors. They do not start conflicts, and they are powerless to stop them, but they suffer greatly, and they wonder why the world has failed them."

Noting that children in Gaza are "enduring catastrophic living conditions," she said over 6,000 children were found to be acutely malnourished in June, a 180% rise from February, and warned that thousands with injuries or medical conditions are at risk of dying due to lack of care.

Urging a return to "safe and sustained humanitarian access" through all available crossings, Russell said: "Simple truth is that we are failing Gaza's children. Seen through their eyes, our failure is a betrayal of their right to be children, children who are healthy, who are safe, who are educated."