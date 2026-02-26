The United Nations’ top human rights official has accused Israel of pursuing policies that could permanently alter the population makeup of the occupied Palestinian territories, warning the trend raises concerns about ethnic cleansing.

Addressing the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, High Commissioner Volker Turk said on Thursday Israeli actions in both the occupied West Bank and Gaza appear aimed at creating “permanent demographic change.”

Turk highlighted a year-long Israeli military raids in the northern occupied West Bank that have displaced roughly 32,000 Palestinians.

He also pointed to the growing displacement of Bedouin herding communities amid rising violence by illegal Israeli settlers in areas near Ramallah and in the Jordan Valley.

Related TRT World - Is US aiding Israel in annexing West Bank with latest consular move?

Continued illegal settlement expansion

More than three million Palestinians live in the occupied West Bank alongside over half a million illegal Israeli settlers in communities widely viewed as illegal under international law.