The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled that Israel is obliged under the Geneva Convention to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by third states and impartial humanitarian groups, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), to ensure that sufficient aid reaches Palestine's Gaza.

In its detailed opinion on Wednesday, the world court underscored that Israel, as the occupying power, carries an unconditional duty to ensure the local population’s basic needs are met.

It found that the population of Gaza has been "inadequately" supplied within the meaning of Article 59 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and that Israel must therefore permit and assist humanitarian relief operations.

The court said Israel severely restricted the entry of aid and even blocked the delivery of humanitarian and medical supplies starting this March 2, allowing only limited amounts to resume as of May 19.

It also found no evidence of discrimination in the UNRWA’s distribution of aid based on nationality, race, religion, or political opinion.

"The occupying power may never invoke reasons of security to justify the general suspension of all humanitarian activities in occupied territory," the court said, reiterating that Israel’s obligation to facilitate aid is “unconditional.”