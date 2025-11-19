TÜRKİYE
Moscow warms to Erdogan's call to resume Istanbul talks to end Ukraine–Russia war
Turkish President Erdogan said earlier in the day that Ankara believes the Istanbul process could be reinstated.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Moscow continues to favour dialogue.[FILE]. / Reuters
November 19, 2025

Moscow has signalled that it remains ready to resume talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war, responding to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s renewed hope for reviving the Istanbul negotiation track.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that Moscow continues to favour dialogue and rejected suggestions that it is responsible for the prolonged pause.

“Moscow is open to continuation; Moscow is open to negotiations,” the TASS news agency quoted him as saying.

He reiterated the accusation that the pause is because of the unwillingness of the "Kiev regime".

Erdogan said earlier in the day that Türkiye believes the Istanbul process could be reinstated “with a comprehensive framework that can address acute problems.”

He recalled that Ankara hosted three rounds of Russia-Ukraine talks this year, during which “progress was made” and the sides were able to discuss ceasefire and peace issues.

Earlier, Erdogan hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and voiced Ankara's readiness to discuss with Russia "any proposals that would accelerate a ceasefire, paving the way for just, lasting peace.

SOURCE:AA
