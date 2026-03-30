US President Donald Trump has reiterated that Cuba is "next" after the military operation against Iran and said the Caribbean nation will fail soon.

"Cuba is going to be next," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Washington, DC on Sunday.

He described Cuba as "a mess."

"It's a failing country, and they're going to be next. Within a short period of time, it's going to fail, and we will be there to help it out. We'll be there to help our great Cuban Americans out," he added.

'No problem' with Russian oil

Asked about a New York Times report that a Russian oil tanker would be allowed to reach Cuba, Trump said he has "no problem" with it.