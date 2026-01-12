Farmers stopped lorries at France's largest container port and on the main motorway north of Paris on Monday, conducting symbolic checks on imported food in protest at an EU-Mercosur trade deal they say will lead to unfair competition.

Farmers in France, the European Union's largest agricultural producer, have been protesting for weeks over grievances including the proposed trade pact with South America’s Mercosur bloc.

The deal's approval by most EU states on Friday, despite France’s rejection, has intensified pressure on the government from farmers and opposition parties, some of which have filed no-confidence motions.

At the northern port of Le Havre, several dozen members of the Young Farmers union who had gathered with tractors over the weekend were inspecting food lorries coming out of the port.

Related TRT World - France leads push to delay EU Mercosur deal over farm protection fears

"It's above all to raise the alarm again and keep up the pressure over the Mercosur agreement," said Justin Lemaitre, secretary general of a local branch of the union.