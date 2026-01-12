TRADE & ECONOMY
2 min read
French farmers intensify protests, target food imports over Mercosur deal
The Mercosur deal's approval by most EU states last week, despite France's rejection, has intensified pressure on the government from farmers and opposition parties.
French farmers intensify protests, target food imports over Mercosur deal
French farmers drive their tractors during a demonstration to protest against EU-Mercosur agreements, in Hauconcourt, northeastern France / AFP
January 12, 2026

Farmers stopped lorries at France's largest container port and on the main motorway north of Paris on Monday, conducting symbolic checks on imported food in protest at an EU-Mercosur trade deal they say will lead to unfair competition.

Farmers in France, the European Union's largest agricultural producer, have been protesting for weeks over grievances including the proposed trade pact with South America’s Mercosur bloc.

The deal's approval by most EU states on Friday, despite France’s rejection, has intensified pressure on the government from farmers and opposition parties, some of which have filed no-confidence motions.

At the northern port of Le Havre, several dozen members of the Young Farmers union who had gathered with tractors over the weekend were inspecting food lorries coming out of the port.

RelatedTRT World - France leads push to delay EU Mercosur deal over farm protection fears

"It's above all to raise the alarm again and keep up the pressure over the Mercosur agreement," said Justin Lemaitre, secretary general of a local branch of the union.

RECOMMENDED

"It's hard to swallow such unfair competition with products that we produce in Europe being imported from the other side of the world," he said, adding that protesters at Le Havre had observed mushrooms and sheep offal from China.

At a toll gate on the A1 motorway near the northern city of Lille, farmers from the Coordination Rurale union were carrying out similar checks on lorries heading towards Paris, Patrick Legras, a spokesperson for the union, said.

Farmers were also blocking fuel depots at the Atlantic port of La Rochelle and in the Savoie region of the French Alps, as well as a cereal port in Bayonne in the southwest, unions and French media reported.

Farmers plan to bring tractors into the capital for a protest on Tuesday, following a surprise demonstration there last Thursday and ahead of a proposed gathering in Strasbourg on January 20 at the European Parliament. French farmers hope the parliament will block the Mercosur pact.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
US to deploy 200 troops to train Nigerian forces in fight against terrorists
Commonwealth chief signals momentum towards slavery reparations talks