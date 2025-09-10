EUROPE
1 min read
NATO chief, UK prime minister vow stronger military backing for Ukraine after London talks
The Downing Street talks also touched on regional security, with Starmer condemning the Israeli attack on Doha and urging de-escalation.
NATO chief, UK prime minister vow stronger military backing for Ukraine after London talks
Rutte praised the UK's commitment to raising defence spending and its leading role. / AA
September 10, 2025

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at Downing Street on Tuesday, following the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) meeting in London.

According to Downing Street, the leaders also discussed the situation in Doha, with Starmer condemning the recent Israeli attack and stressing the importance of avoiding further escalation in the region.

Regarding Ukraine, the two leaders reviewed the frontline situation and emphasised the need to provide Kiev with the necessary military capabilities.

Rutte briefed Starmer on discussions at the UDCG earlier in the day, where allies reaffirmed efforts to step up support, including through the Coalition of the Willing. Both leaders welcomed the integration of US contributions into the coalition's plan.

They also agreed on the need to increase pressure on Russia, including through sanctions, to push President Vladimir Putin into engaging in meaningful peace talks.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier in the day, Rutte also held separate meetings with UK Defence Secretary John Healey, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal, and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, according to NATO.

Rutte praised the UK's commitment to raising defence spending and its leading role, alongside France, in advancing security guarantees for Ukraine.

RelatedTRT World - NATO chief Rutte calls Erdogan to discuss Ukraine peace efforts, regional security

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires