Palestinians returning to Gaza through the recently reopened Rafah crossing are facing a recurring pattern of abuse, humiliation and coercion by Israeli military forces, the UN human rights office said on Friday.

In a statement, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said returnees reported that after crossing they were intercepted by armed Palestinians, allegedly backed by the Israeli army, and were taken to Israeli military checkpoints.

According to multiple accounts, some of those armed individuals bound and blindfolded returnees, searched them, threatened and intimidated them, and stole personal belongings and money.

Once at Israeli checkpoints, returnees described violent treatment, degrading interrogations and invasive body searches that violated their privacy. In some cases, searches were carried out while individuals’ hands were tied and their eyes covered.

No medical care, no basic needs

Others said they were denied access to medical care and prevented from using toilets, forcing some to urinate in public.

Several returnees also reported being asked whether they would accept money to return to Egypt with their families and never go back to Gaza, while others said they were offered cash to work as informants for the Israeli army.

The OHCHR said the accounts point to a pattern of behaviour that violates Palestinians’ rights to personal security and dignity and their protection from torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

The office warned that such practices could deter displaced Palestinians from exercising their right to return, contributing to what it described as “the consolidation of ethnic cleansing in Gaza.”