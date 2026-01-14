WORLD
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accuses the US of violating international law in Venezuela.
Russia accuses US of tearing apart global order with Venezuela raid, Iran threats
Lavrov suggested that the United States, by abandoning the principles it had promoted for so long, was damaging its own image. / Reuters
January 14, 2026

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the United States was fragmenting the very international system which Washington helped to create by undertaking what he said was an illegal operation to topple Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and by threatening Iran with attack.

"We are talking about a gross violation of international law," Lavrov said on Wednesday of the US operation to abduct Maduro. He added that Russia remained committed to its agreements with Venezuela, a Russian ally.

Lavrov suggested that the United States, by abandoning the principles it had promoted for so long, was damaging its own image.

"Our American colleagues look unreliable when they act in this way," Lavrov told a news conference with his Namibian counterpart in Moscow.

Asked about a Bloomberg report that White House envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are seeking to travel to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov said that Putin had repeatedly said that he is open to serious discussions about peace in Ukraine.

It would, Lavrov said, be helpful if Washington briefed Moscow on the latest peace proposals for Ukraine.

