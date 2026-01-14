Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the United States was fragmenting the very international system which Washington helped to create by undertaking what he said was an illegal operation to topple Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and by threatening Iran with attack.

"We are talking about a gross violation of international law," Lavrov said on Wednesday of the US operation to abduct Maduro. He added that Russia remained committed to its agreements with Venezuela, a Russian ally.

Lavrov suggested that the United States, by abandoning the principles it had promoted for so long, was damaging its own image.

"Our American colleagues look unreliable when they act in this way," Lavrov told a news conference with his Namibian counterpart in Moscow.