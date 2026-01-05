WORLD
2 min read
Cuba calls for collective defence against US threats in Latin America, Caribbean
Havana demands the immediate release of Venezuelan leader Maduro and calls US attacks an "existential threat to all political and ideological lines".
Cuba calls for collective defence against US threats in Latin America, Caribbean
Cuba's President delivers a speech as he flutters a Venezuelan national flag in support of Nicolas Maduro in Havana.. / AFP
January 5, 2026

The Cuban foreign minister has called on the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to collectively defend the region's independence and sovereignty against the threat caused by the recent US attacks in Venezuela, according to the Venezuela-based Telesur news.

Speaking at an extraordinary summit of the CELAC on Sunday, Bruno Rodriguez, Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs, underlined that the US action represents "an existential threat of a historical nature, transcending all political and ideological lines."

"Latin America is not a disputed territory, nor does it belong to anyone other than the sovereignty of its people," underlined Rodriguez.

US President Donald Trump’s statement about taking control over Venezuela's oil industry has colonialist undertones, he added.

Rodriguez also demanded the immediate release of abducted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, who were flown to the US to face criminal charges at a court in New York.

He added that CELAC should not allow “force and barbarity to prevail over international law" and demand accountability from “those responsible for these aggressions for the deaths caused and the disastrous precedent they set."

RECOMMENDED

On Saturday, Trump pledged to assert American control over the country for the time being, with US troops if necessary.

Maduro and Flores were flown to New York late on Saturday and are being held at a detention centre in Brooklyn. They face US federal charges tied to drug trafficking and alleged cooperation with gangs designated as terrorist organisations.

Maduro has denied the accusations, and officials in Caracas have called for the couple’s release.

Cuba also announced on Sunday that 32 of its combatants were killed during the US attacks in Venezuela, with President Miguel Diaz-Canel declaring January 5 and 6 national days of mourning.

RelatedTRT World - US interventions in Latin America over the past 75 years
SOURCE:AA
Explore
UK and Germany slam Israeli plan to expand occupied West Bank control
UN sounds alarm over $4.6B US dues as cash shortfall threat rises
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
UK Cabinet backs PM Starmer amid resignation calls over Epstein scandal
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
Cuba runs out of jet fuel as Mexico and Russia slam US oil blockade on Caribbean nation
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk
'Very disappointing' — Epstein accomplice Maxwell refuses to answer questions from US House panel
UK police review complaint against ex-Prince Andrew over data leak to Epstein
India, Greece ink declaration to strengthen defence industrial collaboration
Epstein funded anti-Palestine groups, including one aiding Zionist settlements, US documents reveal
Yemen swears in new cabinet in Riyadh, appoints three women ministers