The Cuban foreign minister has called on the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to collectively defend the region's independence and sovereignty against the threat caused by the recent US attacks in Venezuela, according to the Venezuela-based Telesur news.

Speaking at an extraordinary summit of the CELAC on Sunday, Bruno Rodriguez, Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs, underlined that the US action represents "an existential threat of a historical nature, transcending all political and ideological lines."

"Latin America is not a disputed territory, nor does it belong to anyone other than the sovereignty of its people," underlined Rodriguez.

US President Donald Trump’s statement about taking control over Venezuela's oil industry has colonialist undertones, he added.

Rodriguez also demanded the immediate release of abducted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, who were flown to the US to face criminal charges at a court in New York.

He added that CELAC should not allow “force and barbarity to prevail over international law" and demand accountability from “those responsible for these aggressions for the deaths caused and the disastrous precedent they set."