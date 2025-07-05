Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on July 5 that he has signed new agreements with international partners to ramp up joint weapons production including long-range missiles and interceptor drones, as Russian strikes persist.

“We are scaling up joint arms production with our partners: long-range weapons to reduce Russia’s appetite for killing, and interceptor drones to protect our people,” Zelenskyy said in a video address.

He said a new deal was reached this week with Swift Beat LLC, a private US company to manufacture drones. The company operates independently of the US government and is backed by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

Swift Beat has an established presence in Ukraine, according to Zelenskyy’s office. The company specialises in autonomous, AI-powered drones and collaborates closely with Ukrainian engineers and the military, carrying out drone testing directly on Ukrainian soil, according to official sources cited by the Kyiv Independent.



Zelenskyy previously said the new partnership would help significantly scale up the production of various types of drones and missiles including quadcopters used for reconnaissance and fire adjustment, as well as long-range strike drones.

Another agreement was signed with Denmark for the first foreign coproduction of weapons for Ukraine.

“We are grateful to everyone who stands with our state and people, supports Ukraine’s military-industrial complex and strengthens their own defence capabilities,” the Ukrainian President said.