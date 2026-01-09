Israeli warplanes carried out a wave of heavy air strikes across several areas of southern Lebanon, a day after the Lebanese army said it had completed the first phase of its plan to disarm Hezbollah.
Lebanon’s National News Agency reported on Friday that the Israeli air force launched intensive strikes between the towns of Kfar Fila and Ain Qana in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region, as well as in nearby areas. Further strikes were reported between Rihan and Sajd in the Jezzine district.
The Israeli army said it was “currently attacking Hezbollah targets in several areas of southern Lebanon”, claiming the strikes hit weapons depots and facilities used by the group to rebuild its military capabilities and rearm. Hezbollah did not immediately comment on the claims.
Despite a ceasefire in place since November 2024, Israel has continued to carry out regular strikes in Lebanon, usually saying it is targeting Hezbollah positions and operatives. Israeli troops also remain stationed at five locations in southern Lebanon which Israel considers strategic, accusing Hezbollah of rearming.
In recent weeks, Israeli media have reported that the army has completed preparations for a potential large-scale offensive against Hezbollah if the Lebanese government and army fail to dismantle the group’s weapons by the end of 2025.
‘Achieved the objectives of the first phase’
The ceasefire, which followed more than a year of cross-border fighting linked to Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, was intended to end hostilities after more than 4,000 people were killed and around 17,000 wounded.
Under the agreement, Israeli forces were to withdraw fully from southern Lebanon, but only a partial pull-out has taken place. It continues to maintain military occupation at five border outposts.
On Thursday, Lebanon’s army said it had “achieved the objectives of the first phase” of its disarmament plan, covering areas south of the Litani River, about 30 kilometres from the Israeli border, with the aim of extending the process nationwide.
Israel said the efforts were encouraging but not enough. “Efforts made toward this end by the Lebanese government and the Lebanese armed forces are an encouraging beginning, but they are far from sufficient,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.
Lebanese official media said an Israeli strike on Thursday killed one person near the southern city of Sidon, while the Israeli army said it had targeted a Hezbollah operative.
Under the ceasefire terms, Hezbollah was required to withdraw its militants north of the Litani River and dismantle its military infrastructure in the area. The group has refused to surrender its weapons in the rest of Lebanon.
‘Encouraging announcements’
On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the "encouraging announcements by the Lebanese authorities," calling for the disarmament process to be pursued "resolutely".
"The second phase of the plan will be a decisive step," he wrote on X, adding that "the ceasefire agreement must be strictly respected by all parties."
"Lebanon's sovereignty must be fully restored," he added, saying an international conference would soon be held in Paris "to provide them with the concrete means to guarantee this sovereignty."