MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
Erdogan, Al Thani exchange condolences over helicopter crash, discuss regional developments
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani exchange condolences over a fatal helicopter crash during a phone call.
Erdogan, Al Thani exchange condolences over helicopter crash, discuss regional developments
During the call, Sheikh Tamim thanked Erdogan for his efforts "to stop the war in our region," the statement said. (FILE) / AA
March 25, 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani exchanged condolences over a helicopter crash during a phone call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

The two leaders also discussed recent developments in the region, according to the statement.

Erdogan and Sheikh Tamim exchanged condolences over a helicopter crash at the Qatar-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command, it added.

The crash occurred on Friday evening when a Qatari Armed Forces helicopter went down in the sea during training activities under the Qatar-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command due to a technical malfunction, according to Türkiye's Defense Ministry.

RECOMMENDED

Seven people were killed in the incident, including four Qatari Armed Forces personnel, one Turkish Armed Forces member and two technicians from the ASELSAN defense corporation.

During the call, Sheikh Tamim thanked Erdogan for his efforts "to stop the war in our region," the statement said.

He also said that "the teams of the two countries will remain in constant dialogue," it added.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye confirms deaths of three nationals in Qatar military helicopter crash during joint training
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Conservatives converge for CPAC with American right openly split over US-Israel war on Iran
Deadly ferry boarding mishap in Bangladesh leaves 24 dead after bus plunges into river
Hungary to phase out gas deliveries to Ukraine amid pipeline dispute
Türkiye and UK deepen defence ties with new Eurofighter support deal
DW 'disowns' President Steinmeier’s remarks on 'illegal' Iran war
IAEA chief expects broader Iran-US talks in Pakistan this weekend
Former NATO chief urges Europe to take greater global leadership role
Air strike on military base in Iraq kills, wounds 20 soldiers
US hits Meta with $375M fine for endangering children online
Kenya flower industry bleeds as Iran war disrupts shipments, drives up freight costs
Oil slips, stocks rally on hopes for Iran war de-escalation
Asia revisits COVID-era measures to deal with global fuel shortages
Fire erupts at Russia’s Ust-Luga port after massive drone attacks by Ukraine
Outrage erupts over torture of Palestinian toddler as calls for Israeli accountability mount
Iran expands missile barrage across region despite Trump's push for talks