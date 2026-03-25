Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani exchanged condolences over a helicopter crash during a phone call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

The two leaders also discussed recent developments in the region, according to the statement.

Erdogan and Sheikh Tamim exchanged condolences over a helicopter crash at the Qatar-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command, it added.

The crash occurred on Friday evening when a Qatari Armed Forces helicopter went down in the sea during training activities under the Qatar-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command due to a technical malfunction, according to Türkiye's Defense Ministry.