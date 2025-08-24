WORLD
2 min read
Irish rap group Kneecap to perform at Paris Festival in defiance of objections
The Northern Irish trio face backlash in France as officials pull festival funding and Jewish groups demand their Paris show be cancelled.
Irish rap group Kneecap to perform at Paris Festival in defiance of objections
Kneecap from Northern Ireland are scheduled to play in Saint-Cloud outside Paris. (Photo: Reuters) / Reuters
August 24, 2025

Irish rap group Kneecap are set to perform at France’s Rock en Seine festival on Sunday despite fierce opposition from Jewish organisations and government officials, after one of its members was charged in Britain for displaying Hezbollah’s flag during a concert.

The trio from Northern Ireland, known for mixing Irish republican themes with outspoken support for the Palestinian cause, are scheduled to play in Saint-Cloud outside Paris. The group has often turned its performances into political stages, sharply criticising Israel’s atrocities in Gaza and around Palestine.

In May, band member Liam O’Hanna, 27 — who performs as Mo Chara — was charged in England with supporting a banned organisation after waving Hezbollah’s flag at a London gig last November. At Glastonbury in June, under close scrutiny, he declared: “Israel are war criminals.”

Kneecap were later barred from entering Hungary to play at the Sziget Festival, with authorities there citing security concerns.

RelatedTRT Global - Kneecap rapper Mo Chara appears at UK court on terrorism charge
RECOMMENDED

Objections in France

The controversy has spilled over to France. Saint-Cloud’s municipality withdrew its $47,000 subsidy for Rock en Seine, while the wider Ile-de-France region cancelled its funding for the 2025 edition after organisers refused to drop Kneecap from the lineup. Festival director Matthieu Ducos, however, said he was confident the group would perform “in the correct manner.”

The festival’s overall $16–17 million budget means the loss of public subsidies will not threaten its viability. Kneecap have already played two other major festivals in France this summer, in Belfort and Charleville-Mezieres, without incident.

RelatedTRT Global - How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau urged vigilance, warning that authorities would monitor for “any comments of an antisemitic nature, apology for terrorism or incitement to hatred.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace