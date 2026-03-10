South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has said that while he opposes any relocation of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system to the Middle East, his country’s position may not be fully accepted by the US, according to local media reports.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Lee said any potential relocation of US military assets from South Korea would not significantly weaken the country’s deterrence posture against North Korea, according to Yonhap News Agency.

“If you ask whether our deterrence strategy against North Korea has been severely affected, I can say absolutely not,” Lee said, emphasising that South Korea’s defence readiness remains intact despite speculation about the movement of certain assets.

However, South Korea has voiced opposition to any potential relocation of military assets by United States Forces Korea, but it is a "stark reality" that Seoul's views may not be fully accepted, Lee said.

Lee did not confirm whether the reported transfer of equipment had taken place but acknowledged Seoul has raised concerns with Washington about any reduction in military capabilities on the Korean Peninsula.

"Our government expects the United States Forces Korea to fully contribute to stability and peace on the Korean Peninsula, which I believe it has done so far," Lee said. He added that, depending on global security conditions, the US military could redeploy some air defence systems or other assets to different regions if needed.

Lee's remarks came after local and US media reported that the US Department of Defence is moving parts of the THAAD system from South Korea to the Middle East.

The military is also drawing from its supply of sophisticated Patriot interceptors in the Indo-Pacific and elsewhere to bolster defences against Iran’s drone and ballistic missile attacks, The Washington Post reported, citing two US officials.

South Korean media last week reported that the United States Forces Korea had repositioned Patriot missile defence system batteries to Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, fuelling speculation that some US military assets stationed in South Korea could be deployed to the Middle East amid the ongoing US–Israel war on Iran.