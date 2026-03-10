South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has said that while he opposes any relocation of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system to the Middle East, his country’s position may not be fully accepted by the US, according to local media reports.
Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Lee said any potential relocation of US military assets from South Korea would not significantly weaken the country’s deterrence posture against North Korea, according to Yonhap News Agency.
“If you ask whether our deterrence strategy against North Korea has been severely affected, I can say absolutely not,” Lee said, emphasising that South Korea’s defence readiness remains intact despite speculation about the movement of certain assets.
However, South Korea has voiced opposition to any potential relocation of military assets by United States Forces Korea, but it is a "stark reality" that Seoul's views may not be fully accepted, Lee said.
Lee did not confirm whether the reported transfer of equipment had taken place but acknowledged Seoul has raised concerns with Washington about any reduction in military capabilities on the Korean Peninsula.
"Our government expects the United States Forces Korea to fully contribute to stability and peace on the Korean Peninsula, which I believe it has done so far," Lee said. He added that, depending on global security conditions, the US military could redeploy some air defence systems or other assets to different regions if needed.
Lee's remarks came after local and US media reported that the US Department of Defence is moving parts of the THAAD system from South Korea to the Middle East.
The military is also drawing from its supply of sophisticated Patriot interceptors in the Indo-Pacific and elsewhere to bolster defences against Iran’s drone and ballistic missile attacks, The Washington Post reported, citing two US officials.
South Korean media last week reported that the United States Forces Korea had repositioned Patriot missile defence system batteries to Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, fuelling speculation that some US military assets stationed in South Korea could be deployed to the Middle East amid the ongoing US–Israel war on Iran.
Around 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea as part of a long-standing security alliance aimed at deterring threats from North Korea.
South Korean peacekeepers placed on high alert
Meanwhile, South Korean troops deployed overseas have been placed on heightened alert after strikes were reported near their bases in the Middle East during the early days of the conflict, Yonhap News reported on Tuesday, citing officials.
A report presented by the defence ministry to lawmaker Hwang Hee stated that explosions were recorded about 31 kilometres northeast of the base of South Korea’s Dongmyung Unit in Lebanon on February 28, the same day large-scale US-Israeli attacks on Iran began.
The unit is deployed as part of a United Nations peacekeeping mission and continues to conduct essential operations while maintaining a high defence posture. A separate report indicated that the Akh Unit, stationed near Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, also detected strikes roughly 68 kilometres from its base on March 1.
Since then, the unit has suspended training activities and remains on standby at its compound. South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back has ordered commanders to prioritise the safety of troops abroad and prepare to assist with the possible evacuation of South Korean nationals if the regional crisis worsens.
South Korea currently operates four overseas military units, stationed in Lebanon, South Sudan, Somalia and the United Arab Emirates, as part of peacekeeping and security missions.