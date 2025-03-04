An Israeli spokesperson has said that Benjamin Netanyahu’s government does not rule out cutting off water and electricity to Gaza to pressure the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

"The longer Hamas continues to refuse, the more leverage Israel will have," Netanyahu’s spokesperson Omer Dostri told the local radio 94FM.

"We have a series of measures to pressure Hamas. We also prepare militarily to return to fighting, and we do not rule out the possibility of cutting off water and electricity to Gaza," he said.

Israel “is fully coordinating with the US and wants to give a chance to return as many living hostages as possible,” the spokesperson said.

Netanyahu has refused to enter negotiations for the second phase of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement. Instead, he wants to extend the first phase of the deal.

The Israeli government halted the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza on Sunday, shortly after the first phase of the ceasefire deal ended.

