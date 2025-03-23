Six Kenyan police officers were killed by suspected Al Shabab terrorists who overran a reservist base, police have said.

The terror group attacked a police reservist camp at Biyamadhow in Garissa County on the border with Somalia, a spokesperson told reporters on Sunday.

The attack happened early on Sunday morning and the spokesperson said the "suspected militia used assorted weapons to overrun the camp".

Six fatalities were confirmed by police. A further four people were injured and taken to hospital.

Al Shabab terror organisation has been fighting the federal government in Somalia for over 15 years and analysts say it has become an increasing threat in recent months.