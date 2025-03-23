AFRICA
Al Shabab kills six officers in attack on Kenyan police station: police
The terror group attacked a police reservist camp at Biyamadhow in Garissa County on the border with Somalia.
Al Shabab kills six officers in attack on Kenyan police station: police
FILE - Security officers and residents assess the damage at Arabia Boys Secondary School after suspected Al Shabab terrorists threw an explosive device at a teacher's house in Mandera county, Kenya, October 10, 2018. [REUTERS] / Reuters
March 23, 2025

Six Kenyan police officers were killed by suspected Al Shabab terrorists who overran a reservist base, police have said.

The terror group attacked a police reservist camp at Biyamadhow in Garissa County on the border with Somalia, a spokesperson told reporters on Sunday.

The attack happened early on Sunday morning and the spokesperson said the "suspected militia used assorted weapons to overrun the camp".

Six fatalities were confirmed by police. A further four people were injured and taken to hospital.

Al Shabab terror organisation has been fighting the federal government in Somalia for over 15 years and analysts say it has become an increasing threat in recent months.

It has a presence in Boni Forest, which straddles the Kenya-Somalia border and regularly clashes with Kenyan forces there.

It has also carried out several fatal attacks deeper in Kenya in the past, partly in response to Kenya's military involvement against the group in Somalia.

